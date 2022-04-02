Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.66. 11,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,780,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The company has a market cap of $608.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,775,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 582,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 476,928 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 314,950 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

