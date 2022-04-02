Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.10. 42,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,080,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vertiv by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

