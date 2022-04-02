Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Get Park National alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Park National has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park National will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.