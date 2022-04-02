CorMedix’s (CRMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Shares of CRMD opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix ( NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CorMedix by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CorMedix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CorMedix by 9.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CorMedix by 166.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix (Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.