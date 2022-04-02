Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €12.50

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.50 ($21.43) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATOGF. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Auto1 Group from €42.40 ($46.59) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Auto1 Group from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

OTC ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14. Auto1 Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $49.42.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

