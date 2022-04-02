Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,939,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after acquiring an additional 141,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.