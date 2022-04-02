Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

