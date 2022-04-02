Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 54,499 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

FCF stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

