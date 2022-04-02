Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 90,128 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

