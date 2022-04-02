Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) VP Claudia Jaramillo Sells 11,628 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.