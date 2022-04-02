Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 54,054 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other James River Group news, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

JRVR opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

