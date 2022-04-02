Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 29,479 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $7,484.10.
FET opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $28.50.
FET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,559,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,489,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
