StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ASMB. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.
ASMB stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
