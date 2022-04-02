StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASMB. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.