Zacks: Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $871.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will post sales of $871.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $848.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $912.69 million. OneMain reported sales of $825.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $278,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,641,000 after purchasing an additional 367,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OneMain by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after purchasing an additional 619,255 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

