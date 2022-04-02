Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.42.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $74,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after purchasing an additional 703,925 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $32,517,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 526,650 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $110.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

