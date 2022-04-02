Head-To-Head Review: PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCTEL and BlackSky Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL $87.81 million 0.96 $150,000.00 $0.01 462.46 BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Volatility and Risk

PCTEL has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of PCTEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of PCTEL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PCTEL and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL 0.17% 2.92% 2.30% BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PCTEL and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PCTEL beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

