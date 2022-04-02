Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

PLNT opened at $84.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 162.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

