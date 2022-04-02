Analysts Set Expectations for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $11,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 158,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

