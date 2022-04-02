Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for BOC Hong Kong in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.39 for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $76.29 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $84.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

