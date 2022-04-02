Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,317,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,671,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $351.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $301.45 and a one year high of $374.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.70 and a 200 day moving average of $349.21.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

