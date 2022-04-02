Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
BW has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.
Shares of NYSE BW opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $732.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $10.37.
In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,571,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 394,971 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $3,562,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,998,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 675,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 307,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
