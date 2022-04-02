Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
CCS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.
Century Communities stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after buying an additional 169,936 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Century Communities by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 75,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
