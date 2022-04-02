Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Century Communities stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after buying an additional 169,936 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Century Communities by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 75,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

