Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,500.77 on Thursday. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,492.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,668.32.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

