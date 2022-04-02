CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CBRE Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 107.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

