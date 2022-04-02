CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CBRE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.
Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $111.00.
In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CBRE Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 107.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
About CBRE Group (Get Rating)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
