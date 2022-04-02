Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 125.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pearson by 288.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pearson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.33.

Pearson stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Pearson Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.