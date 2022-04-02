Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,287 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RPC by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RPC by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

