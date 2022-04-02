Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 536,123 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Vistra by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,866,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,415,000 after acquiring an additional 327,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vistra by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,501,000 after acquiring an additional 280,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,618,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,183,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.