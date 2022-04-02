Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 536,123 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Vistra by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,866,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,415,000 after acquiring an additional 327,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vistra by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,501,000 after acquiring an additional 280,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,618,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,183,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE VST opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $23.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.
In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
