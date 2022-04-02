New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

