New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

COLB stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

