Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of GGB stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Gerdau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.