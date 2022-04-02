urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Get urban-gro alerts:

UGRO has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that urban-gro will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,394,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on urban-gro (UGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.