Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,237,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,320,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,680,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

