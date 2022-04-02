StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of UNFI stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.
About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.