TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,222 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,314,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 3,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TriState Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.