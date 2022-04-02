Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ardelyx by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ardelyx by 966.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 771,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Ardelyx by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 963,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 628,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

