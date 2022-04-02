Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

