CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 114,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.18 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

