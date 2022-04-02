Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 291,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,141,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

