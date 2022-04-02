Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.43.
ZZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$28.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$26.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.66.
About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
Further Reading
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.