New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,377 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of ACHC opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $68.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

