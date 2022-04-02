New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.42 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

