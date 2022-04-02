New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $243,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

