New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,760,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.38.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

