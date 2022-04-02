National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 5,738 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Stephens lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

