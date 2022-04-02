National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 199,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Celestica by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 113,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Celestica by 79.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 310,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 137,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

