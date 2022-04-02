26,830 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAC opened at $38.94 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

