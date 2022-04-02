Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of AGR opened at $47.49 on Friday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,803 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $57,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 1,755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 432,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 5,580.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 256,086 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

