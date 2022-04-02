25,943 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,943 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 38.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 693,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 395,122 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 612.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 872,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 805,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

