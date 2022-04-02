National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 107,603 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 107,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 68,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

