Strs Ohio Sells 540 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cerner were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

